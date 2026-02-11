Plans for underground tunnel system near Universal Orlando to be discussed

ORLANDO, Fla. — More details could be released on Wednesday about plans for an underground tunnel system around the Universal Orlando resort area.

The Shingle Creek Transit District is meeting to discuss the project, which is designed to alleviate traffic congestion in one of the region’s busiest tourism corridors.

The meeting, scheduled for 2 p.m., will focus on a system that could include underground tunnels similar to those used in Las Vegas.

Officials are exploring the proposal to ease vehicle traffic around resort areas and International Drive.

The proposed transit system would utilize underground tunnels as its primary infrastructure.

The transit district is evaluating how the underground network would integrate with existing infrastructure and affect traffic flow around the tourism district’s businesses and attractions.

