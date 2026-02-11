South Daytona school on ‘hold’ due to nearby police activity

SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. — South Daytona Elementary School is on a “hold” on Wednesday following an unrelated law enforcement incident nearby, which led officials to alter dismissal procedures for all students.

The campus was secured around 11:40 a.m. as a precaution because of nearby police activity.

School officials stated that walkers and bike riders could not leave alone and must be picked up by parents from the designated pick-up loop or the front office.

School staff initiated the hold protocol immediately after being notified of the nearby police activity. During this time, all students and faculty were required to remain inside their classrooms or internal areas of the building while instruction continued.

School officials sent an initial message to families to provide reassurance while the situation unfolded. “The circumstances of the event were geographically a little closer than we would like, so we have placed the campus on a “hold,”” the message stated. “Everyone is safe and instruction is continuing.”

Police closed several local roadways, including Kenilworth at Ridge Avenue and Ridge Avenue at Oriole. Drivers were directed to access the parent loop from Ridgewood and Anastasia or Harvard and Garfield.

The school also notified parents without vehicles that they could pick up their children at the front office. Officials stressed that safety remains the top priority while law enforcement is present in the neighborhood.

School officials stated they would notify parents as soon as the hold has been lifted.

