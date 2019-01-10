Deputies: Duo stole purses from shopping carts, bought $30K in gift cards

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Investigators said two women used credit cards from purses they stole to buy 200 Visa gift cards worth a combined $30,000.
Deputies said they know of three victims, but there could be more victims, because the duo is known to travel from Orange County to Dade County.
Related Headlines
Surveillance video shows a woman taking a purse from a shopping cart and leaving the store.
Read: 9 investigates: Medication many call 'cure' for opioid addiction
Two of the thefts were reported at Ross and Marshalls stores on West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Osceola County.
Detectives said they searched the home of one of the women and discovered stolen property and gift cards.
Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}