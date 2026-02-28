ORLANDO, Fla. — Rain is expected to continue across Central Florida for much of Saturday, with strong to severe storms possible south of Orlando during the afternoon.

The weather is being driven by a front that is currently stalled just north of the area.

While the front is expected to trigger more active weather as it moves south, rainfall totals have generally remained under half an inch for the vast majority of the region so far.

Strong to severe storms possible Saturday in parts of Central Florida

The potential for thunderstorms will increase as the front begins to move further south on Saturday afternoon.

The strongest of these storms is expected to produce wind gusts between 40 and 50 mph, frequent lightning, and pockets of heavy rain.

The severe weather threat is expected to diminish by about 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Conditions will shift on Sunday as the front passes through Florida.

While the atmosphere will begin to stabilize, a few isolated showers are expected to remain in the area.

Local temperatures will remain largely unaffected by the arrival of the cold front. Highs are forecast to hover around 80 degrees for each of the next few days.

Intermittent rain chances are expected to return to the region beginning on Wednesday.

