Deputies: Elderly man arrested after road rage shooting in Marion County

    By: James Tutten

    MARION COUNTY, Fla. - An 85-year-old man was arrested after a road rage shooting, according to deputies with the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

    Deputies said Christino Aquino followed a motorist home and shot him inside the Marion Oaks area on Wednesday evening.

    The victim had a dashcam in his vehicle that recorded the entire incident, deputies said.

    The victim told investigators that a suspicious vehicle was following him as he was driving home from work.

    Deputies said the driver was flashing his vehicle’s high-beam headlights and followed the victim around his neighborhood.

    The victim told deputies he got behind the vehicle to get a tag number and Aquino got out and started shooting.

    Investigators said the victim was not injured during the shooting but his vehicle was struck by several bullets.

    Deputies said the victim does not know Aquino and is unaware why he was following him before the shooting.

    Aquino was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

