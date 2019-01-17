  • Marion County teacher arrested on child molestation charges, police say

    By: Kelly Healey

    BELLEVIEW, Fla. - A Marion County teacher was arrested Thursday on charges of inappropriately touching a student, according to the Belleview Police Department.

     

    Kevin Tindall, 47, was placed on administrative leave from Belleview Elementary School, officials said.

     

    Police said Tindall was removed from the classroom by the principal and a school resource officer.

    Tindall was charged with lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim less than 12 years old, police said.

     

    He was taken to the Marion County Jail.

     

    Officers are investigating whether there are more victims in the case.

     

