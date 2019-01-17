‘Worst case of starvation:' Owner arrested after 3 horses found starving at horse rescue

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A woman was arrested on animal cruelty charges after deputies found three starved horses at her horse rescue facility, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said.
Clairese Marie Austin, 53, of Titusville, failed to provide proper nutrition or veterinary care for the three horses, deputies said.
Austin owns Horse Sisters Rescue. A concerned citizen alerted authorities about the sickly horses, a news release said.
Deputies said the horses were “extremely emaciated,” and one horse was unable to stand. One of the horses was so poorly that it had to be euthanized.
The two surviving horses were taken to the Brevard County Animal Care Center, where a veterinarian determined the animals suffered from extreme starvation due to neglect.
The veterinarian said it was “the worst case of starvation she had ever seen,” the release said.
“There is absolutely no reason that these horses should have been allowed to suffer and not be properly cared for. In our community, there are any number of resources and citizens who would have gladly assisted with these horses,” Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in a Facebook post.
Austin admitted to not caring for the horses or getting them veterinary treatment because she could not afford it, deputies said.
“Our team is working around the clock, providing love and care in hopes we can save the two remaining horses,” Ivey said.
Austin remains in the Brevard County Jail, where she is being held on $6,000 bail.
