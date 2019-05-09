Deputies: Ex-substitute teacher molested 9 girls at 3 elementary schools

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A former Osceola County substitute teacher who inappropriately touched young students molested nine girls at three elementary schools, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.
Detectives said Syed Yaseen Asher molested the girls, between the ages of 6 and 8, at Boggy Creek, Ventura and Pleasant Hill elementary schools.
"Asher committed his crimes by molesting these children near the teacher’s desk area while he simultaneously distracted the victims by going over classwork," Osceola County Major Jacob Ruiz said.
Asher now faces 15 charges in the case.
Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.
