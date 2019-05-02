0 Detectives question Osceola County substitute teacher accused of touching multiple students

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - An Osceola County substitute teacher was questioned about claims that he touched some of his young students inappropriately.

Newly released video from inside the interrogation room shows he denied the accusations and tried to explain his side of the story.

In total, Syed Yaseen Asher is accused of touching six girls at Boggy Creek Elementary and possibly two more girls at other schools.

In the interview, the detective said she was scared there could be more victims and accused him of not telling the full truth.

Since his arrest, more than six kids have come forward. Some but not all of their accounts resulted in charges.

The Osceola County superintendent said Asher taught more than 1,100 kids in just three months.

The interview Asher had with detective Stephanie King came one day after a 7-year-old girl from Boggy Creek Elementary school said he touched her and a friend.

Earlier in the day on March 1, he told the Detective he touched the girls. Only the audio was recorded.

The interview is focused on an alleged incident on Feb. 21, when a girl said Asher put his hands down her pants.

Asher also gave conflicting statements about the girl’s clothing and hair color. During the first interview, the detective told him, "You look nervous, man."

