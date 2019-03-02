Substitute teacher accused of molesting student at Osceola County elementary school, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - An Osceola County substitute teacher is under arrest after he allegedly confessed to molesting a student, according to deputies.
Deputies said Fnu Syedyaseen-Asher admitted to molesting a child at Boggy Creek Elementary School near Kissimmee.
The victim’s mother informed law enforcement Thursday, and after deputies made contact with Syedyaseen-Asher, he reportedly confessed to the crime, deputies said.
Deputies said he’s now facing three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim under 12 years of age.
"Sheriff Russ Gibson and the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Osceola County School Department are committed to protecting our children from persons who are willing to harm them," according to a statement released by the Sheriff's Office. "Our deputies and detectives work relentlessly to investigate and hold persons responsible who victimize our children."
Investigators spoke with other students at the school, and at this time, they do not believe there are more victims.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or Crimeline at 1800-423-8477.
