Deputies hope jewelry will help identify woman after bodies found near Orange County church

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are hoping new evidence will help them identify one of the two women whose bodies were discovered in woods at a church and seminary near Apopka last month.

    Deputies released photos of jewelry worn by an unidentified woman whose body was found along with the other victim, 34-year-old Kristina Upchurch.

    One of the pieces of jewelry is engraved with messages saying, “Her children will rise up and call her blessed,” and “PROV: 31:28.”

    Deputies also shared an image of an “Infinity Heart” and a pink and white rubber wrist band with the words “Lake George Elementary.”  

    Deputies are released limited information after the bodies were discovered May 2 near New Vision Community Church off West Orange Blossom Trail.

    Officials have confirmed the women’s deaths are homicides.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477) or the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 800-423-8477.

