Westin Cocoa Beach Resort and Spa takes shape

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Construction crews are hard at work along North Atlantic Avenue in Cocoa Beach, building what’s expected to become the area’s first 4.5-star hotel: The Westin Cocoa Beach Resort, Spa and Conference Center.

The 502-room upscale resort will feature a full-service spa, conference center, multiple swimming pools, a surfing wave pool, tennis and pickleball courts, and several restaurant and retail options. Developers say the property is designed to reflect Cocoa Beach’s identity, paying homage to the Space Coast, surfing culture, and even pop culture nods like I Dream of Jeannie.

“I think it’s going to be nice. It’s going to be good for the community,” said Cocoa Beach resident Craig Evans.

The project is being developed by Driftwood Capital. Chairman and CEO Carlos Rodriguez, Sr. says the resort’s design intentionally embraces the area’s history and lifestyle, including surf-themed amenities and a members-only surf feature.

The resort is nearly halfway complete and remains on schedule to finish construction in May 2027, with plans to open to guests in June 2027.

The Westin Cocoa Beach Resort & Spa is expected to generate approximately $3 million in tourist taxes in its first year while creating approximately 1,800 direct and indirect jobs

