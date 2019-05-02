RIGHT NOW: Deputies find 2 decomposed bodies behind a church in Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. - Orange County deputies are conducting a death investigation after two bodies were discovered in a wooded area in Apopka.
Deputies said the bodies were found behind a seminary at the New Vision Community Church on West Orange Blossom Trail.
Deputies said the bodies were found Thursday around 1:35 p.m. and have obvious signs of decomposition.
Officials have not said what led to the deaths.
Deputies find 2 decomposed bodies behind a church in Apopka! We are at the scene. Watch Eyewitness News at 5 for an update. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/MSJYB3s6DI— Karen Parks (@KParksWFTV) May 2, 2019
