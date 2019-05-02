  • RIGHT NOW: Deputies find 2 decomposed bodies behind a church in Apopka

    By: Karen Parks , James Tutten

    Updated:

    APOPKA, Fla. - Orange County deputies are conducting a death investigation after two bodies were discovered in a wooded area in Apopka.

    Deputies said the bodies were found behind a seminary at the New Vision Community Church on West Orange Blossom Trail.

    Related Headlines

    TRENDING NOW:

    Deputies said the bodies were found Thursday around 1:35 p.m. and have obvious signs of decomposition. 

    Officials have not said what led to the deaths.

     

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories