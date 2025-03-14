Deputies hope people with Canadian DNA could help solve 43-year-old cold case in Ormond Beach

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County are asking for help to solve a 43-year-old cold case.

Officials released a facial recreation image on Thursday of a man who was found dead in Ormond Beach in 1982.

Investigators say he has ancestral ties to French Canada, and his family may have lived in Massachusetts, Illinois, or Michigan before moving to Florida.

Deputies are asking anyone with French Canadian or Irish Canadian ancestry to give them a DNA sample to help identify him.

More information can be found here.

