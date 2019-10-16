Deputies identify 2nd of 2 women whose bodies were found near church, seminary

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The second of two women whose bodes were discovered in a wooded area near a church and seminary in May has been identified, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
Deputies said they used DNA testing to identify the second victim as Nicole Evans, 37.
Investigators said they discovered the bodies of Evans and Kristina Upchurch, 34, on May 2 near the New Vision Community Church on West Orange Blossom Trail, not far from Apopka.
Detectives said the women were killed, but they did not specify how they died.
Anyone with more information about the deaths is asked to call Crimeline at 407-423-8477.
