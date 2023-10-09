Deputies identify man, 26, fatally shot at busy Orange County shopping center

ORANGE COUNY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Monday released the identity of a 26-year-old man who was fatally shot Sunday afternoon at a busy shopping center in the Goldenrod neighborhood.

Investigators said they were called at about 4 p.m. to a shooting at the University Plaza shopping center at University Boulevard and North Goldenrod Road.

Deputies said they discovered Anthony Marcelus Belen, who had been shot.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Read: Man dies after shooting in Orange County, deputies say

Detectives focused their investigation on a Wells Fargo Bank branch at the shopping plaza.

Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates to this story.

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Video: Man dies after shooting in Orange County, deputies say (WFTV)

©2023 Cox Media Group