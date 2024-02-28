Deputies identify woman murdered in Citra, say suspect arrested in Georgia

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies say a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Marion County is now in custody.

Investigators said the shooter gave himself up in Georgia.

Deputies responded to the shooting around 4 p.m. Tuesday in Citra.

Marion County homicide investigation Deputies said a woman was murdered in Citra on Tuesday. (WFTV staff)

It happened at a home along NE 41st Court.

Deputies arrived and found a woman shot to death, according to Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

PREVIOUS: Woman shot to death at Citra home

Investigators later identified that victim as 33-year-old Sherese Stafford.

They said witnesses reported the suspect in the case as Kenron Vereen, 41, and said he drove off from the crime scene in a white pickup truck.

READ: Woman dies after being ‘thrown’ from vehicle before police pursuit in Daytona Beach, officers say

Deputies came up empty in their search for Vereen, but said they found his abandoned truck nearby.

Marion County homicide investigation Deputies said a woman was murdered in Citra on Tuesday. (WFTV staff)

Around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, investigators received a call from Wayne County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia, letting them know that Vereen walked into their station to turn himself in.

Vereen was arrested and jailed there on warrants for charges unrelated to the murder of Stafford.

READ: Public invited to memorial service for heroic K9 ‘Leo,’ killed while protecting Marion deputies

Meantime, MCSO said its detectives are continuing the homicide investigation in Citra.

Monitor WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates to this story.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group