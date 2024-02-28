Public invited to memorial service for heroic K9 ‘Leo,’ killed while protecting Marion deputies

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A memorial service is planned to honor a K9 officer who died after he was shot while defending deputies in Marion County.

K9 Leo, a 4-year-old Belgian Sheppard trained by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, died last week after being shot in the line of duty.

Officials said the suspect, 44-year-old Jeremy Bradsher, shot Leo as he was hiding in a backyard.

Deputies soon returned fire and killed Bradsher.

Leo was taken to a veterinary hospital in Gainesville for treatment but passed away from his injuries.

“Over the last few days, Leo maintained that fighting spirit. However, Leo’s injuries were too severe to overcome this morning, and his passing will be felt by all of us here in my office and in our community,” said Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods.

Leo’s memorial service will be on March 4 at 10 a.m. in front of MCSO’s Main Operations building located at 692 NW 30th Avenue in Ocala.

“Your presence and support mean a lot to us as we pay tribute to K-9 Leo’s dedication and service to Marion County,” a sheriff’s office spokesperson said. “This service is open to all who wish to attend and pay their respects to K-9 Leo.”

The service will also be live-streamed on the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

