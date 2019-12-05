  • Deputies: Inmate offered $4K, car to have 4 people killed, fed to pigs, gators

    By: Jason Kelly

    MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A 76-year-old Marion County Jail inmate offered a fellow inmate $4,000 and a car to have four people killed and their remains fed to pigs and alligators, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

    Investigators said an inmate told a jail deputy that Bangstad approached him about the offer Oct. 20 and that he had the request in writing and signed by Bangstad.

    Deputies said the request outlined who Bangstad wanted murdered, how he wanted them killed, where the victims would be found and how much he was willing to pay.

    Bangstad told the inmate he wanted "everyone whose name was on the note to be fed to the pigs or alligators" in order to "leave no evidence" behind, investigators said.

    Bangstad wanted the inmate to draw a map of a mobile home so he could show where each person he wanted killed would be sleeping, an arrest report said.

    The inmate said Bangstad told him he had previously hired someone else, but that person had killed himself before carrying out the murders, the report said.

    Bangstad was charged Wednesday with five counts of solicitation of murder.

