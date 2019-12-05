Deputies: Inmate offered $4K, car to have 4 people killed, fed to pigs, gators

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A 76-year-old Marion County Jail inmate offered a fellow inmate $4,000 and a car to have four people killed and their remains fed to pigs and alligators, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.
Investigators said an inmate told a jail deputy that Bangstad approached him about the offer Oct. 20 and that he had the request in writing and signed by Bangstad.
Related Headlines
Deputies said the request outlined who Bangstad wanted murdered, how he wanted them killed, where the victims would be found and how much he was willing to pay.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man accused of murdering daughter-in-law facing new charges, jail documents say
- Riders delayed during early boarding of new 'Star Wars' ride; all passes distributed for Thursday
- Chicago college student stalked, strangled after ignoring man's catcalls, police say
- Hair dyes, straighteners linked to increased risk of breast cancer, study says
Bangstad told the inmate he wanted "everyone whose name was on the note to be fed to the pigs or alligators" in order to "leave no evidence" behind, investigators said.
Bangstad wanted the inmate to draw a map of a mobile home so he could show where each person he wanted killed would be sleeping, an arrest report said.
Read: Police: Florida man leaves son on side of road because he thinks he is gay
The inmate said Bangstad told him he had previously hired someone else, but that person had killed himself before carrying out the murders, the report said.
Bangstad was charged Wednesday with five counts of solicitation of murder.
Read: Florida man's body falls out of tree as crew dredges canal
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}