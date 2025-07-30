Deputies investigate deadly shooting in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Marion County are investigating a homicide that happened Wednesday morning.

Officials said a man was found dead around 7:15 a.m. in the 17800 block of SE 21st Court in Summerfield.

Deputies said they responded after reports of a shooting and found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are actively investigating the incident to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group