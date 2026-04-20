Deputies investigate possible shooting at bar near Winter Park

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating a possible shooting that occurred early Monday morning near Winter Park.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. near the Tequila Lounge on Aloma Avenue.

The front glass door of the location is shattered, and at least one person was transported from the scene by ambulance.

When Channel 9 arrived at the scene, a large area was cordoned off by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Crime scene tape blocks the area as deputies work to determine the circumstances of the event.

Beer bottles are visible on tables inside the Tequila Lounge through the shattered front door.

Deputies are still working to uncover what occurred at the scene.

Channel 9 is gathering more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

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