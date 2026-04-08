Deputies investigate reported shooting near University of Central Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County responded to an active incident overnight near the University of Central Florida.

A large active scene broke out around 12:30 a.m. near Alafaya Trail and University Boulevard.

Crime scene investigators and over a dozen deputies were seen in the area.

An official at the location said the incident was a shooting investigation, but no official details have been released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Channel 9 is gathering more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

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