Police investigating death of 9-year-old girl at apartment complex near Mall at Millenia

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police said they are investigating the death of a 9-year-old girl at an apartment complex near the Mall at Millenia Wednesday night.
Officers said they responded to the apartment complex on Millenia Boulevard at 10:15 p.m. after reports of a “man down” call.
The girl was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, officers said.
Her cause of death is undetermined, and officers said a death investigation is underway.
This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. for updates.
