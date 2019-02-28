  • Police investigating death of 9-year-old girl at apartment complex near Mall at Millenia

    By: Sarah Wilson

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police said they are investigating the death of a 9-year-old girl at an apartment complex near the Mall at Millenia Wednesday night.

    Officers said they responded to the apartment complex on Millenia Boulevard at 10:15 p.m. after reports of a “man down” call.

    The girl was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, officers said.

    Her cause of death is undetermined, and officers said a death investigation is underway.

    This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. for updates.

     

     

     

