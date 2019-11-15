Deputies investigating possible murder-suicide in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Two people were found dead in a Brevard County home Friday morning in what deputies are investigating as a possible murder-suicide.
Deputies said they believe a man shot and killed his wife and then himself in the Palm Shores home on Honeybrook Creek Drive.
Another man who lives in the home told deputies that he found the couple dead. Deputies said a weapon was also found inside the home.
Deputies said the investigation remains ongoing.
