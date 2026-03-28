Deputies in Lake County are in search of a missing child

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in search of a missing and endangered girl.

12-year-old Sofia Prendville was last seen on Thursday, March 26, 2026 at approximately 9:50 p.m. at her residence in the Clermont area.

Sofia is described as a 5′6 girl, approximately 130 lbs, with black and purple hair.

She was last seen wearing black pants and a cream-colored sweater.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

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