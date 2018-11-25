  • Deputies looking for person of interest, victim in early-morning DeLand shooting

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    DELAND, Fla. - Volusia County detectives are looking for a victim and a person of interest who both went missing after a shooting in DeLand early Sunday morning, the Sheriff’s Office said. 

    The shooting occurred around 3:40 a.m. at 611 Margaret St. after a fight, deputies said. 

    Related Headlines

    Deputies said the shooting victim, identified as 44-year-old Carlos Manzanares of DeLand, was not there when deputies arrived. 

    TRENDING NOW: 

    Detectives said they interviewed one person of interest, 69-year-old Reinaldo Martinez, in relation to the shooting, but they are still seeking additional information. 

    Investigators said they are looking for another person of interest, 45-year-old Reinaldo Martinez Jr., who they have not yet interviewed and believe may be in the New Smyrna Beach area. 

    Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Manzanares or Martinez Jr. is asked to call 911.

    No additional information can be released at this time, the Sheriff’s Office said. 
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories