Deputies: Man previously arrested for placing 3-year-old girl in oven rearrested for burning child

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Deltona man who was previously accused of beating and placing a 3-year-old girl in an oven is back in custody after Volusia County deputies said he poured boiling water on a 3-year-old boy.
Officials first received a call about 47-year-old Terry May's behavior on September 27 after the boy's day care instructors noticed a burn mark on his back. It was revealed that May poured boiling water on the child after the boy accidentally urinated on the floor, according to deputies.
In May's January 2018 arrest, a 3-year-old girl told officials she was frequently beaten with a belt and in one incident placed into an oven.
The girl had severe injuries, including an extensive abrasion to the ear, several contusions and swelling to her head, a 6-inch scar on her back and abrasions to her feet hands and leg, according to deputies.
May claimed his ex-girlfriend, who is the child's mother, to make up the abuse allegations because she was upset he wouldn't pay child support.
The alleged incident with his daughter was ultimately not prosecuted
May was named "SCUMBAG of the Week" by Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood for the alleged crime.
May faces a charge of child abuse causing great bodily harm in connection with his recent arrest.
