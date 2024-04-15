Deputies: Man shot during fight at Deltona park

DELTONA, Fla. — Sheriff’s investigators are at the scene of a shooting they say happened at a park in Volusia County.

Volusia Sheriff’s Office told Channel 9 that deputies were called to Manny Rodriguez Park in Deltona around 10:50 p.m. Sunday.

The park is on Overton Street, not far from Saxon Boulevard.

They said the trouble started as an altercation between several people.

Investigators said one person — a 24-year-old man — was seriously hurt when the fight escalated to a shooting.

VSO did not release further details but said detectives were interviewing several people about the incident.

