Deputies: Man shot, gunman sought in west Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s investigators said they are working to gather information on a suspect after an early morning shooting in west Orange County.

Shortly before 3:30 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to a report of someone shot along Sherwood Terrace Drive in Orlando.

Channel 9 was near the crime scene as investigators focused on a wooded area near an apartment complex.

Orange County shooting (WFTV staff)

Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

OCSO did not provide details on the seriousness of his injuries.

Investigators told Channel 9 they had no information about a suspect in the case.

Orange County shooting (WFTV staff)

