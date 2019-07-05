  • Deputies: Man, teen found hiding in swimming pool after stealing car from Palm Coast dealership

    By: James Tutten

    VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - An Orlando man and a 15-year-old, accused of stealing a Ford Mustang from a Palm Coast dealership, were arrested after they were found hiding in a residential swimming pool, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

    Deputies said Hollins Mills, 19, and the teen were arrested early Friday morning after being tracked by a sheriff's helicopter and Volusia Sheriff’s K-9 Endo to the backyard of a home on West Lake Victoria Circle in DeLand.

    Video released by deputies shows the two inside the pool as deputies moved in to make an arrest.

    Deputies said the two were tracked from Flagler County after stealing a Ford Mustang.

    The two bailed out of the car before running into the Victoria Park subdivision, deputies said.

    Both have been charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and burglary, officials said.

     

     

