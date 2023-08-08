Deputies: Man used dead person’s credit card for cash advances

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s investigators are looking for a man they say used a dead person’s credit card to get cash in Marion County.

Florida Credit Union shared surveillance images with deputies that show a man using an ATM earlier this year.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office said a credit union employee first became suspicious back in April after flagging a credit card loan that was delinquent.

Investigators said they determined that in February and March of 2023, someone used that credit card at several banking machines to take out more than $18,000 in cash advances.

They said it became obvious the activity was fraudulent since the card’s owner died months earlier, in September 2022.

Now detectives are looking for help to solve this case; if you recognize the man in these surveillance photos, they want to hear from you.

Tipsters can call Marion County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 732-9111 or Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP(7867).

