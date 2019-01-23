Deputies: Ocala woman kept 13-year-old boy in home with animal urine, feces covering floor

A woman was arrested after police found her and a 13-year-old to be living in deplorable living conditions in Ocala.
A Marion County deputy initially responded to the home of 42-year-old Lee Stump to assist the Department of Children and Families on a child neglect investigation.
Immediately upon arrival into the residence, the deputy said he was hit with a strong odor of urine and feces. He noted that multiple animals were throughout the home and that their feces covered the floor.
The deputy saw that a 13-year-old child inside the home was "dirty" and not weaing any shoes.
Flies, dirty laundry and trash were also said to be scattered through the home.
Stump told the deputy that the reason for the mess was because she was disabled, but the deputy later observed Stump walking and out of the home and was able to get into the back of his patrol car without assitance.
Stump was charged with child neglect and is being held in the Marion County Jail without bond.
DCF removed the child from the home and Marion County Animal Control later took possession of the aninals that were in the residence.
