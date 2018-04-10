ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Ocoee police officers on Monday evening chased a man driving a stolen car from the city of Ocoee to a used car dealership in Orange County's Fairview Shores neighborhood, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.
The suspect crashed into at least two vehicles at House of Cars on Edgewater Drive near Forest City Road shortly before 11 p.m., deputies said.
Related Headlines
-
Ocoee officer who fired into wrong home gets no jail time
-
9 Investigates: Ocoee police officer who fired into wrong home feels he…
-
Police: Body pulled from Ocoee retention pond
-
Extra patrols added after man tries to snatch teen girl near bus stop,…
-
Man wanted in string of violent robberies arrested in Orange County
That suspect, whose identity hasn't been released, was arrested, investigators said. It's possible that a second suspect drove away, they said.
A crew was seen towing a white Honda Civic from the dealership.
No one was injured.
The incident remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
Read: Police: 2 Orlando teenage boys carjack woman in Leesburg during Lake County crime spree
Coming up at 5am, investigators tell us Ocoee police chased a suspect in a stolen car outside of city limits. We are live where the suspect crashed into a fence and two cars at a used car dealership pic.twitter.com/IWkJbaSNUI— Ty Russell (@TRussellWFTV) April 10, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}