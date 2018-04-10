  • Deputies: Ocoee police chase ends when driver crashes stolen car at Orange County dealership

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Ocoee police officers on Monday evening chased a man driving a stolen car from the city of Ocoee to a used car dealership in Orange County's Fairview Shores neighborhood, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

    The suspect crashed into at least two vehicles at House of Cars on Edgewater Drive near Forest City Road shortly before 11 p.m., deputies said.

    Related Headlines

    That suspect, whose identity hasn't been released, was arrested, investigators said. It's possible that a second suspect drove away, they said.

    Photos: Ocoee police chase

    A crew was seen towing a white Honda Civic from the dealership.

    No one was injured.

    The incident remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

    Read: Police: 2 Orlando teenage boys carjack woman in Leesburg during Lake County crime spree

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Deputies: Ocoee police chase ends when driver crashes stolen car at…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Live radar: Central Florida storms bring risk of damaging winds, flooding

  • Headline Goes Here

    WATCH: Video shows firecracker set off at Florida Mall as shoppers…

  • Headline Goes Here

    SEE: Road rage incident between car and motorcycle caught on camera

  • Headline Goes Here

    Caretakers arrested, accused of stealing over $1M from Florida woman