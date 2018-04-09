LEESBURG, Fla. - A 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy from Orlando were arrested Sunday after carjacking a woman while on a crime spree through Lake County, the Leesburg Police Department said.
Police were called shortly after 2 a.m. to a Quality Inn motel on West North Boulevard near Griffin Road after a couple reported they had been carjacked at gunpoint, Leesburg police Lt. Joe Iozzi said.
Investigators said the armed boy pointed a gun at a woman, forcing her to surrender her Toyota RAV4, and the boy drove away.
Fruitland Park police found the vehicle being driven north on Citrus Boulevard, and officers chased the driver until he crashed in Lady Lake, police said.
Read: Police: Pipe bomb discovered at Ocala motel
Investigators said Davar Ahmad Clark and Denziel Javon Rice Jr. were arrested at the crash scene.
"A stolen firearm from Osceola County was located within the carjacked vehicle," Iozzi said. "Also discovered within the carjacked vehicle was evidence from a commercial burglary, which occurred approximately one hour earlier at the Phone World cellphone store in Leesburg."
Investigators said they discovered a vehicle stolen from Orlando near the motel and that it contained a stolen cash register from Phone World cellphone store.
Clark and Rice were charged with multiple felonies, including commercial burglary, armed carjacking, possession of a stolen firearm, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, aggravated fleeing and eluding and other traffic related charges, records said.
Detectives said they're also interviewing the suspects to inquire about their possible involvement in a Saturday afternoon robbery at a Leesburg Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant.
