Deputies respond after bomb threat sparks evacuation at The Florida Mall

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County said a bomb threat on Monday forced a precautionary evacuation.

Officials said they responded to the mall around 10:25 a.m.

The mall was evacuated out of an abundance of caution, but the threat appears not to be credible, officials said.

Deputies are still at the scene and investigating the source of the bomb threat.

Channel 9 has a crew gathering more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

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