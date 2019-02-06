Deputies responded to domestic incident moments before couple was found dead, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies were in the parking lot of an Orange County apartment complex writing up a domestic incident report when a 50-year-old man allegedly shot and killed his 24-year-old girlfriend and then himself inside an apartment, according to a newly released report.
They said they had responded to a domestic incident call related to the couple. But the victim, identified as 24-year-old Kimberly Cuni, told deputies to leave and that she did not want to press charges.
Deputies said Cuni told them that her 50-year-old boyfriend, Patrick Batistello, had broken a door -- and smashed her phone -- but did not do anything physically to her.
Neighbors said the sound of gunshots rang out through the neighborhood as deputies were in the parking lot writing up a report related to the incident.
When they reentered the apartment, deputies said the found the couple dead from gunshot wounds. Investigators said Batistello shot Cuni and then himself.
More details, including the 911 calls related to the shooting, are expected to be released soon.
