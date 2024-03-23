Deputies say a man was found shot in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a shooting call in Conway on Friday evening.

According to a news release, around 7:42 p.m., deputies responded to the area around Berrywood Drive and Hurd Avenue.

Deputies said when they arrived, they found a man in his 40s who had been shot.

OCSO said the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office said this is an active and ongoing investigation.

See the map for the location of the investigation.

