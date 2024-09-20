Deputies says local schools have received hundreds of tips about threats over last month

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — One local school district had more threats in the first month of school than they did all of last year.

Leaders in Polk County say they have received almost 250 tips mentioning threats compared to just four last year.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd had some strong words for parents who say the punishment for threats is too severe.

Watch: Gov. DeSantis and local leaders react to surge in school threats

“Now, I always have a few parents go, oh, it’s overreaction. OK, Einstein, you tell me what is for real. When you are perfect with your assumption presumption that all of this is fake, that I’ll let you know when the real one is, then we’ll stand down,” Judd said.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with Channel 9 that it has received more than 330 school threat tips since the beginning of the school year.

Watch: Sheriff Chitwood says deputies will continue to arrest and identify students who threaten schools

