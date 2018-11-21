Deputies search for escaped inmate who stole sheriff's vehicle in Brevard County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Brevard County deputies are searching for an inmate who escaped Tuesday evening and could be anywhere in Central Florida, officials said.
Daniel Amoroso, 58, was working as a trustee at the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Fleet Maintenance Building when he took an unmarked Chevy Impala from the facility to make his escape, deputies said.
Investigators said they found the vehicle in Orange County Wednesday morning, but Amoroso was nowhere to be found.
Amoroso was arrested for charges including grand theft, but does not have a history of violence, deputies said.
Deputies said Amoroso is around 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a striped trustee uniform.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911 or the Brevard County Sheriff's Office at 321-633-7162.
