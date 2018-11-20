A tragedy as it happened: Body camera video released from deadly Orlando apartment standoff

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police have released video from the day of a shooting and standoff that wounded a police officer and left four children and the suspect dead.
The night of June 10, police said Gary Lindsey, Jr. struck his girlfriend. When police arrived, Lindsey allegedly shot Officer Kevin Valencia through the door of a home in the Westbrook Apartment Complex. The shooting triggered a 20-hour standoff because police believed Lindsey was holed up in the home with four young children.
At the end of the standoff, police said Lindsey shot and killed himself. The children were also dead. Police believe the children had been dead for some time.
Officer Kevin Valencia was shot in the head. Valencia is still in a coma as he recovers at a Georgia facility.
Channel 9's Steve Barrett covered the standoff and is coming through the newly released video right now. He'll break down what it reveals about the tragedy, LIVE on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.
