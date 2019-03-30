Deputies search for gunman after man shot at Orange County apartments

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are searching for evidence in a shooting at the Lakeview Pointe Apartments, off South Rio Grande Avenue, not far from Orange Blossom Trail.
Orange County deputies said they found a man with a gunshot wound at the apartment complex just before 9 p.m. Friday.
First responders rushed the victim to the hospital and he's expected to be OK.
Deputies said the victim told them he did not know the shooter.
That gunman is on the run, deputies said.
The OCSO says a 32-year-old man was shot here. Injuries are non-life threatening. No suspect in custody at this time @WFTV pic.twitter.com/RzwdVedSFS— Samantha Manning (@SamanthaWFTV) March 30, 2019
