Deputies search for woman accused of scamming the elderly in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Marion County need help identifying a woman accused of scamming the elderly.

Deputies released a security video of the incident.

They said a woman in the video posed as a courier collecting money from PayPal.

Investigators say the victim was told they had overpaid on their PayPal and had to pay a fee.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 352-368-7867.

