Deputies seek information on man found shot to death in car

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are investigating the death of a man who was found shot to death in his car.
Deputies said Orlando police officers responded to a car crash on 20th Street near Parramore shortly before 12:30 a.m. Thursday. They said Michael Eugene, 57, was unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a white Honda.
Eugene was taken to the hospital, where he died.
Orlando police officers found two shell casings in front of a nearby 7-Eleven. The investigation was turned over to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
“It appears as the driver was driving away they started shooting toward him,” said Orange County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Ingrid Tejada-Monforte.
Eugene’s family said they can’t make sense of his death.
“What happened? How did it happen? Who did this?” said Eugene’s wife, Deborah Campbell.
She’s hoping someone who knows what happened will speak up.
“Please come forward if you know anything,” she said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477 or the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
