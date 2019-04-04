Deputies: Stolen vehicle tip in Brevard County leads to recovery of truck taken in carjacking

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - A tip about a stolen vehicle in Brevard County led to the recovery of a truck taken in a violent carjacking.
Rockledge police have been working that carjacking case since Sunday and they recovered a valuable piece of evidence Wednesday about a half mile from their police station.
Related Headlines
On Wednesday, after a call from Volusia County investigators, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office aviation unit, began shadowing a car reported stolen.
TRENDING NOW:
- Bolt cutters, acid, a blender: California man charged with torture killing of missing 8-year-old son
- Suspect to boyfriend's ex: 'I will bury you alive & let a cancer eat your entire family'
- Night of drinking leads to two men shooting each other while wearing bulletproof vests, deputies say
- VIDEO: West Virginia mom thwarts kidnapping of 5-year-old daughter
The vehicle was stopped at a condo complex in Rockledge near the corner of Barton Boulevard and Murrell Road.
When police arrived, they not only located that vehicle, but another that was taken during a carjacking Sunday at a parking lot, also off of Barton Boulevard.
“I think it's like unusual for the area,” said Brevard County resident Gretchen Blackney. “Especially in this area right here, this parking lot there are always people here.”
Rockledge police said the victim in this weekend's carjacking was grabbed and punched several times before a pair of suspects took her keys and fled in her stolen truck.
Officers said they question some individuals at the complex where the truck was recovered but made no arrests in connection to that case.
They did however take 20-year-old Trayvon Jones into custody on a probation violation.
The Sheriff's Office general crimes unit is investigating the car theft in its jurisdiction.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}