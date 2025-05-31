Good Samaritan describes helping kids in I-95 crash that killed their mother

MELBOURNE, Fla. — One of the good Samaritans who rushed to pull three young children from a deadly Memorial Cay crash on Interstate 95 in Melbourne is speaking out.

That crashed killed the children’s mother, 32-year-old Olivia Maggs.

Her 8-month-old daughter suffered a broken femur and brain bleed. Her two young sons were also hurt, but all three are expected to be OK.

Troopers say a pickup truck blew a tire, which caused the crash near the Pineda Causeway.

Susie Parente said she was one of dozens of people who pulled over after seeing the crash and tried to help. She called 911 and grabbed towels she had in her car.

Parente said it was her first instinct to help and that anyone can help in a situation like that.

“Keep a first aid kit in your car. Always keep blankets, keep towels, different things. You just never know what you could need in an emergency. In general, learn CPR learn first aid. Those are all skills that you can use for you, your family, your friends, a stranger,” Parente said.

Parente said she doesn’t want recognition for what she and several others did. She said she just wants people to know how to help if they see an emergency and also wants people to think of the family.

She said if anything, call 911 if you witness an emergency.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Maggs family.

