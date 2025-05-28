“She really has left legacy on us,”: Titusville mourns loss of young mother

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — We’re hearing from friends and co-workers of the Brevard County mother killed in a horrible crash on Memorial Day.

The entire Titusville community has been pouring out stories of Olivia Maggs, 32, who died in the crash. Her three young children were also hurt but are expected to be okay.

The loss is being felt in the community as well as the halls of the medical center where she worked.

Parrish Medical Center in Titusville shared a picture of Olivia Maggs-- where she worked as a nurse for nearly a decade.

Troopers said Maggs died in a crash after a pickup truck had a tire blow out and swerved into her car. A friend and colleague said Maggs was very compassionate.

“You knew when you were in her presence, you were going to feel warm, you were going to feel compassion, you were going to feel this immense amount of care around you,” said Ericka Jacobs.

Jacobs was Maggs’ director and friend at Parrish Medical Center. She says Maggs was passionate about children and moms.

“She helped welcome in their babies and newborns into the world. Stories of being in a really trying time and Olivia being there with a hand on the shoulder or to offer a warm smile. It’s just who she was,” said Jacobs.

Jacobs says there’s a huge hole in many hearts with such a great loss.

“She really has left legacy on us, on our community, and she’s greatly missed,” said Jacobs.

Her friends say she was really rooted in her faith.

The family has set up a GoFundMe.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group