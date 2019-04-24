Deputies: Teen shot after fight in Bithlo, suspect arrested

BITHLO, Fla. - A 17-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot following a fight in Bithlo just before midnight Tuesday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said the teen was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center in stable but serious condition.
Related Headlines
-
Officials seek help identifying man involved in Flagler County…
-
Florida dad shoots man who stole car with 6-year-old son inside, deputies say
-
4 Easter weekend shootings leave 1 dead, 1 wounded in Ocala
-
Police: Man arrested after shooting victim found lying on Orlando road
-
Man in Tennessee arrested in fatal shooting outside downtown Orlando nightclub
The suspect, a 38-year-old man, fled the scene but deputies said he was arrested shortly afterward.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News This Morning for live updates.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}