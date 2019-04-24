  • Deputies: Teen shot after fight in Bithlo, suspect arrested

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    BITHLO, Fla. - A 17-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot following a fight in Bithlo just before midnight Tuesday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

    Deputies said the teen was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center in stable but serious condition.

    The suspect, a 38-year-old man, fled the scene but deputies said he was arrested shortly afterward.

    The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

