Deputies: Teen shot in Orange County, no suspects identified

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are searching for the person who shot a 16-year-old Sunday night.
Deputies said the teen flagged an officer down near the intersection of Americana Boulevard and San Antonio Avenue.
Investigators said the teen was shot in another location. They said he was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.
Deputies said they will be conducting more interviews Monday to try to figure out what happened.
Deputies have not released any information about possible suspects.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WFTV for updates.
