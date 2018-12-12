Deputies: Uber driver carjacked at gunpoint in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are looking for a man who they said carjacked an Uber driver at gunpoint Tuesday night.
Deputies said the carjacking happened around 10 p.m. on Kingsgate Drive near Oak Ridge Road. That’s where deputies said the victim thought he was picking up a customer.
When the victim arrived, deputies said a black man who was about 25 to 30 years old, wearing a ski mask and dark clothing, approached the victim with a firearm.
Detectives said the man demanded the victim’s personal property and drove away in his vehicle.
The Sheriff’s Office identified the stolen vehicle as a gray, 2016 Chrysler 300 four-door with a Florida tag of JPKL93.
Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for updates.
