Deputies: Woman banned for life from Disney World after attacking cabbie over cigarette

A woman is banned for life from Walt Disney World after she hit a taxi driver and then kicked a deputy at the theme park, authorities said.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office said in an arrest report that Ellen McMillion hit the taxi driver several times outside Disney's Hollywood Studios last week.
A Disney security guard and a deputy working a detail at the park intervened.
The taxi driver told deputies that McMillion started hitting him after she asked him for a cigarette, and he told her he didn't have one.
McMillion was slurring her words, and deputies detected a strong odor of alcohol, the Sheriff's Office said.
McMillion was charged with battery on an officer and disorderly intoxication.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
